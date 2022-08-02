Nicki Minaj has addressed the wild allegations made by someone claiming to be her former assistant.

The chaos started earlier today when someone posted a series Instagram Stories were posted from the account @katemiller_7.

The Instagram Stories were unbelievable and ridiculous. “I am Onika ex assistant who she fired who for absolutely no proof of fraud with her bank account,” the first one read. “I’m exposing all files I have from working for her. Along with the voice messages she sent me regarding many different people not just Cardi B.”

The second one even tagged Nicki. “Let’s talk about you sending Robert Sammuels $75,000 for Freaky Girl “abundance” on the charts. But you’re fans love dissing “payola” You won’t sue and you know why. I have it all on video. For example, when Kenneth pushed you off that lodge. Meek isn’t the only abuser.”

Some even got intensely personal. “The things that your husband said to me when you weren’t around still gives me chills and as a woman I’m going to deal with that on my own time but you both are sick and meant for each other.”

As many commenters pointed out, the level of writing didn’t really fit with the profile of a high-level assistant. “y’all it’s a teenager behind that page and I’m side eyeing anyone eating this stuff up. Also the grammar,” wrote one doubter on Twitter.

The picture used for @katemiller_7, or Onika (which incidentally is the name of Nicki’s perfume), was also actually the picture of someone else entirely. “Y’all just spread lies on Nicki Minaj name for no reason. I googled that lady and she is a Senior Vice President of Vocal Content @ Republic,” pointed out another Twitter user.

Several hours later, Nicki took to Instagram Live to belittle the claims, as per the Twitter account @PopBase. “The tea sounds so f*cking dumb and for a person to believe it you would have to be dumb,” she blasted. “It’s clearly a kid.”

After saying that the people who believed the allegations “need to get a job,” Nick added, “To my fans I love you dearly… God bless you.”

You can watch the full Instagram Live below.