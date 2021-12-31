Nicki Minaj and the Kardashian-Jenners have spoken on the suspected murder of their former business manager Angela ‘Angie’ Kukawski.

During the span of her career, Kukawski worked with Nicki Minaj, Kane West, The Kardashians and the estate of Tupac Shakur.

Kukawski was reported missing on 22 December and found dead inside her car the following day. Police have arrested a 49-year-old man, identified as Jason Barker, over Kukawski’s murder. He has been charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of torture.

The suspect was the boyfriend of Kukawski. According to inmate records, the bail originally sat at $2million USD (approximately $2.75 million AUD) but has since been raised to $3.07 million USD (approximately $4.23 million AUD).

Minaj has taken to her Instagram stories to commemorate her former business manager.

“Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in Peace,” the musician wrote.

Nicki Minaj sympathizes with the family of her business manager Angela Kukawski who passed away 🙏🏽💔. pic.twitter.com/I4zCTGNcjR — Pop Base (@nmpopbase) December 30, 2021

The Kardashian-Jenner family also released a statement paying tribute to Kukawski.

“She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible,” they wrote. “She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time,” the shared via E! News.

Todd C. Bozick from Boulevard Management, the company where Kukawski worked, told Variety in a statement, “We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

Barker is scheduled to appear in Van Nuys Municipal Court on 12th January, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

