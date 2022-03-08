Nicki Minaj has teased an “exciting announcement” on her Instagram for tomorrow at 1pm EST, and we think it might be a new album.

On Tuesday, Nicki Minaj teased that she would be going live on Instagram the next day for an “exciting announcement”, telling fans “don’t be late”.

Her record label also commented on the post, announcing “see you there”.

With Republic’s input, it’s pretty likely that Nicki is going to be announcing a date for the drop of a new album or even an album name.

Minaj hasn’t released a full album since 2018 with her 2x platinum record Queen but has released two singles so far this year: “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin”, both featuring Lil Baby.

It’s possible that the new album may feature the two singles and bring forth some new hits that we have yet to hear.

Having already released two singles in the first few months of 2022, it’s clear that Nicki Minaj has been busy, so hopefully, the announcement will bring some exciting things with it.

On the Instagram post, fans are roasting Minaj for being famously late to her own lives.

“You don’t be late,” one commenter replied.

“More like 11pm,” said another.

“Okay so 9pm we’ll be ready.”

Minaj has recently made headlines for her apparent beef with Philadelphia Public Health amongst the whole ‘vaccine swollen testicle’ saga.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” Nicki wrote at the time. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

After finding out Philly Public Health reposted the old tweet with the eyes emoji, Nicki fired back on Twitter, writing, “Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement. They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED. I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you? #DoWeHaveAProblem ”

