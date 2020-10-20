Nicolas Cage and Marilyn Manson recently sat down for an extensive interview that saw the pair delve into everything from their respective careers, to shrunken heads, to the word “cock.”

The Interview feature saw Cage share an uncharacteristically wholesome yarn about the last time he went gambling. During the interview, Manson asked Cage if he ever gambles in his hometown of Las Vegas.

“The last time I gambled was about 30 years ago,” Cage explained. “I was in the Bahamas, and I walked into a casino and felt like I had my mojo with me, like nothing could go wrong. My game was roulette. I went in with $200, and I didn’t miss a number, so much so that even the lady spinning the wheel said, ‘Nothing sweeter than a repeater.’

What happened next could only happen to someone that possesses the same strange magic of Nicolas Cage.

“In 20 minutes I turned $200 into $20,000,” Cage continued. “So I went and found an orphanage in the Bahamas, met all the kids and the headmistress, and said, ‘This is for you.’ I put the 20 grand in her hand, walked away, and never gambled again, because if I did, it would ruin the power of that moment.”

Whilst every rational part of me is sounding the alarms that this story is too perfect to be true, the part of me that wants to believe in things reckons that something divine in the universe allowed this to happen.

Elsewhere in the interview, Marilyn Manson asked Cage what his relationship with social media is like, and how he believes it impacts ones artistic output.

“I’ve tried to stay away from it because I’m still a big believer in the mystique and the glamour of the Golden Age film stars,” Cage mused.

“I’m afraid of it and I don’t want any part of it. I do think at some point it’s going to have to be injected into film, because it’s such a massive part of society.”

Marilyn Manson released his eleventh studio album, We Are Chaos, on September 11th.