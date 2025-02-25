Ninajirachi has kicked off 2025 with a blistering new release.

The Australian producer first teased “All I Am” at Laneway Festival, a glitchy, high-tempo banger that’s been a staple in her sets ever since.

“‘All I Am’ came out of a magical jam session with Ben, Jenna, Maz and Alex at Ben’s house in 2023 and I’ve played it at every show since,” says Ninajirachi. “This is girl edm in 2025 and I can’t wait to show you more.”

The track is paired with a strobe-filled music video directed by Passive Kneeling, perfectly matching its industrial sound.

The track builds on the foundations of her 2024 project girl EDM (disc 1), which saw her deep-diving into the sounds that first pulled her into music production.

As Ninajirachi says, “It’s just girl EDM… You get it or you don’t.”

“People love to ask artists how they’d describe their sound, and recently I realised mine is literally girl EDM,” she adds. “EDM was the music that first made me want to become a producer when I was a 12 year old in 2012.

“My tastes grew and changed but EDM and dance pop raised me and so many in my generation. Girl EDM is like a sister and sequel to my 4×4 EP from 2023, they are like one big project in my mind. If I had more patience it probably would have been one big album.”

In 2024, Ninajirachi played headline shows across three continents and performed alongside ISOxo, Doss, DJ G2G, and Rezz. She also appeared at festivals like Lollapalooza, EDC, Beyond The Valley, Spilt Milk, and Dark Mofo.

With projects like Second Nature (2022), 4×4 (2023), and girl EDM (2024), Ninajirachi continues to push forward.

Ninajirachi’s “All I Am” is out now.