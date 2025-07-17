Ninajirachi has dropped the latest single from her anticipated debut album.

“Infohazard” combines anchored chords with nostalgic reflections on growing up during the early internet age, arriving ahead of her album I Love My Computer, out August 8 via NLV Records.

She explains, “I love my computer for a million reasons, but it’s also exposed me to some pretty dubious material when I was far too young to see it. Infohazard is about the first time I encountered a snuff film as a kid. It’s kinda like a rite of passage and loss of innocence moment for people who grew up online. If I’d been in high school a hundred years ago, without ever touching a computer, would I even know things like that existed? I can’t ever really forget about it.”

Ninajirachi started the song with Melbourne-based musician and producer Darcy Baylis in January 2020.“The first version was just some chords and drums. I wrote the lyrics much later, and we revisited it all in another session. The track went through a lot of changes, but those chords never left, they were always kinda the anchor. Darcy is such a chords master, I’m so grateful he contributed to three songs on this album.”

“Infohazard” follows previously singles “iPod Touch”, “All I Am” (her first ARIA-charting track) and “Fuck My Computer“. The Australian DJ and producer was recently named Spotify’s EQUAL Ambassador for April and featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Future of Music 2025 list.

“Ninajirachi creates the kind of epic, intricate, and universal EDM that takes you from creating music in your bedroom on the Central Coast of NSW to playing festivals the world over, including Lollapalooza, EDC Las Vegas, and Laneway,” the feature praised.

“Ninajirachi cites her primary influences as “nature, fantasy, science fiction, ideas of occult and magic,” which makes a whole lot of sense when you hear her music: each song is a fantastical world unto itself, like a hyperpop soundtrack to the world’s most deranged video game.”

I Love My Computer follows her 2022 mixtape Second Nature and builds on her reputation for crafting intricate, otherworldly EDM.

Ninajirachi’s “Infohazard” is out now via NLV Records.