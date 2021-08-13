Oasis’ Noel Gallagher has declared that the 90s were the “last great decade in music”… not that he is biased or anything.

During an appearance on Absolute Radio (via Ultimate Guitar), Gallagher discussed the upcoming documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996, which marks the 25th anniversy of the group’s record-breaking concerts at Knebworth Park, England.

“I was watching the Oasis documentary, I was reminded by somebody that I was asked after a gig, the promoter was saying, ‘Great, we will do it the next year because it will be easy to sell the tickets over the internet!'” he said.

“And I thought, ‘The internet? What’s that?’ And he explained it to me and I laughed, ‘That will never catch on!'”

“Fast-forward five years, there are these little phones that just ruin your life.”

Gallagher continued to claim the documentary serves as a reminder of what society has “lost” since technology has advanced.

“When you see this documentary, it’s the band that is at its absolute peak, Liam [Gallagher] is at his absolute peak, it’s a real snapshot of a long-gone era,” he said.

He continued: “A quarter of a million people, not a single mobile phone, no internet, in the moment, with the band, everybody is singing at the top of their lungs, very young crowd… You kind of think, ‘Wow, the 90s…'”

“It was the last great decade in music. When people see this film, I got quite emotional watching it just because of what we’ve lost. But it’s a great document of a great band and great music,” he concluded.

Check out Noel Gallagher discussing the 90s on Absolute Radio: