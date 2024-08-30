As Oasis fever continues to grip the globe with the announcement of their 2025 reunion tour, fans were treated to an unexpected moment with Noel Gallagher during a recent shopping trip.

Steve Sheward, who was out with his four children on August 29, spotted the Oasis rocker at London’s Stone Island shop. Recognising the opportunity of a lifetime, Steve introduced his children to the “Champagne Supernova” rocker, proudly explaining that they were meeting a member of “dad’s legendary band.”

The Sheward kids, bold enough to ask the questions fans have been curious about for years, jumped right in. Steve’s daughter then asks: “Wait – is he getting back with his brother?” before one of them boldly asks, “Why did you fall out with your brother?”

Noel, quipped, “Why’d I fall out with him? ‘Cause he stole my teddy bear.”

When the kid challenged him with, “You’re lying,” Noel insisted, “I’m not lying—he stole it in 1978.”

Another child added with a laugh, “You’re fake—see ya,” leaving Noel chuckling at their boldness.

Noel Gallagher first “interview” since announcement of Oasis Reunion Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN steve_sheward pic.twitter.com/hAbkbIOlOF — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) August 29, 2024

Later, Steve took to X (formerly Twitter) to detail the epic encounter, writing: “Bumped into Noel Gallagher yesterday in the Stone Island shop in London, boyhood dream to walking into a pub for a beer with Noel & Liam, trumped that with my children making memories and just hope I can get tickets next year. A true gentleman [and] scholar.”

This chance encounter comes just days after the official announcement of OASIS LIVE ’25, the Oasis reunion tour that will see the Gallagher brothers perform together for the first time since their infamous split in 2009. The tour, which has already added extra dates due to “unprecedented demand,” is shaping up to be one of the biggest musical events of the decade.

Set to kick off in July 2025, the tour will cover major UK and Ireland venues, including multiple nights at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, and Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

Despite fan speculation, Oasis has already ruled out headlining Glastonbury 2025, making their reunion tour the only chance for fans to witness the Gallagher brothers together on stage.