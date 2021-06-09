Ahead of the release of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ Best Of collection, Back The Way We Came, the former Oasis rocker is getting his very own pop-up radio station.

Absolute Radio is launching the station, called Absolute Radio Noel, from 10am on the 11th June until midnight on the 18th June.

That’s right – for one week, fans of the English muso will be able to get access to the dedicated radio station for free via absoluteradio.co.uk and the Absolute Radio app.

It’s going to be a major treat for fans, with the station set to feature an exclusive interview with Noel as well as a slew of unique performances, archive content, new album tracks and a Through The Decades playlist picked by Noel himself.

Ahead of the station launch, Absolute Radio Hometime presenters Andy Bush and Richie Firth sat down with Noel to talk about everything from life in lockdown, to the current state of music.

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, Noel was adamant that he wasn’t prepared to return to lockdown if it were required.

“I’m not going into lockdown again by the way if anybody’s listening from the Government,” he declared.

“I’m not bothered what you say, I’m not going in and that’s the end of it. I will buy a nightclub in the West End, and I will open it 24 hours a day, even if there is only me in there playing my own tunes.”

In another snippet of the juicy interview, Noel bluntly gives his thoughts on the current climate of music, where he gives his take on why there are seemingly no real bands anymore.

“The music industry doesn’t like mavericks,” he said. ”

“You know the reason why there are no bands now is because in the 90s Oasis and Primal Scream, Blur and Pulp we were the mainstream, and what the music industry doesn’t like, is the mainstream being a load of fellas on drugs, drunk half the time on a Tuesday.”

“They don’t like that. Fortunately, we were bought up when Top of the Pops and the charts was everything and now, I listen to the charts and it’s just embarrassing I think.”

You can check out Absolute Radio Noel when it goes live on 11th June at 10am. Find the station on absoluteradio.co.uk, your smart speaker or in the Absolute Radio app.

Check out ‘We’re On Our Way Now’ by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: