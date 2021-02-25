As NOFX release their 14th studio album today, the group have revealed that there’s still plenty more to come this year, noting another album will arrive in November.

For the dedicated NOFX fan, it’s been a few years since we last saw a new full-length album from the Californian outfit. While 2016 brought with it the excellent First Ditch Effort, the group have spent the last few years recording singles, releasing a split album with Frank Turner, and – unfortunately – attracting a bit of controversy as well.

However, following a little bit of darkness for the group, they’ve now returned with their new record, Single Album. Beginning life as a double album (which was also called Single Album), the new record is easily one of the band’s most personal to date, with themes of addiction and gender identity being paired alongside tracks that are more experimental and intriguing than most fans would be expecting.

But while their new record arrives today, NOFX have revealed that there’s still plenty more fuel in the tank, with a new record even set to be released later in the year.

Speaking to Rolling Stone Australia, frontman Fat Mike touched upon the topic of writing a double album, explaining that while he feels he didn’t meet his goal of making the perfect double album, it’s not something he’ll likely attempt again.

“What I’m doing now is, I’ve already written close to 40 new songs over the past three, four months because I’ve been sober and I’ve stayed home, so I just write every day,” he explained. “We’ve already started recording another album that’s going to come out in November.

“Bands used to do that,” he continued. “The Beatles, KISS, a lot of rock bands, like, when they hit, they put out records every year; not every four years or three years.

“I think it’d be cool to put out two records this year and keep doing that because instead of a double album, I’m just going to make more records.”

While it remains to be seen what this album will be called, or what it will contain, it’s clear it’ll be another classic release from the punk icons.

Check out ‘Linewleum’ by NOFX: