NOFX have released the lineup for their live stream concert, Weekend at Fatty’s, which kicks of virtually at 6pm PST on September 19th.

The full line up for the concert includes, Fishbone, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Get Dead, Laura Jane Grace and Avenged Sevenfold. Accompanying the bands will be graffiti artists, comedians and all-night campfire stories.

The event description on the official website is, “NOFX will be performing their album “White Trash Two Heebs and a Bean” from start to finish to Kick off “Weekend at Fatty’s” a BBQ concert series held at Fat Mike’s house.”

This won’t just be any normal NOFX concert as they are throwing it back to their 1992 record, White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean. This will be the first time they have ever performed the album in full.

NOFX are hiding away some of their guest stars until the live stream to surprise their fans.

In a statement they said, “Tickets are on sale now for you to see NOFX perform their album White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean in its entirety for the first time ever. You’ll be treated to a trove of unannounced guests, performers, comedy, campfire stories, and more!”

The event will be live streamed on September 20th at 7am AEST for those Australians who wish to attend. You can purchase your tickets here.

Check out NOFX’s twitter for more information: