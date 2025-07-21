For over a decade, Northlane have been one of Australia’s most forward-thinking and fiercely independent heavy bands, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

Fresh off the back of their acclaimed Mirror’s Edge EP, featuring guest spots from Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall and Karnivool/Birds of Tokyo frontman Ian Kenny, the Sydney outfit have been relentlessly touring the globe, from playing mammoth European festivals like Download and Rock am Ring, to supporting Slipknot in New Zealand and debuting in India.

Now, they’re bringing it all back home, hitting the road for their first regional Australian run in three years. Joined by Ocean Grove, Mirrors, and a rotating cast of local supports, this tour marks the last chance to catch Northlane on home soil before they disappear into the studio to finish work on two major new projects — one a brand-new EP, the other a reimagined version of a classic fan favourite.

Tone Deaf caught up with guitarist Josh Smith from the road in India to talk about the year that’s been, standout moments on the road, and what fans can expect from the next era of Northlane.

Tone Deaf: It seems like the band has been constantly on the move since the release of Mirror’s Edge last year. Can you tell us a bit about what has been happening over the last year?

Josh Smith: A LOT has happened in the last year since we released Mirror’s Edge. We did the Good Things Festival, headline tours of the United States, Canada, UK, and Europe, two trips to Japan, our first foray to India and a few parts of Asia, supported Slipknot in New Zealand, and finished off with the European summer festivals in June.

Some big shows in that time — any standouts?

Absolutely, the one for me has to be Rock Im Park in Germany. It was incredible to be a part of that after watching videos from that festival for years. That day, we had the biggest and wildest reception we’ve ever had in Germany to date. Slipknot in New Zealand was mind blowing, too. We received such a warm welcome from the Kiwi Maggots. I never thought we’d get the opportunity to play to 10,000 people in that country.

This will be the last shows before Northlane head back to the studio? Are you writing from scratch, has work already been done?

Actually… it wont. We are headed back to the US after these shows. But yes, we have been writing, and very excited about the songs that are coming out. Something we’ve been chipping away at slowly, making sure we are happy with the direction first.

Do you know the direction this new music will take?

It’s more experimental than Mirror’s Edge in terms of sound design, but it will slam harder, too. It’s probably more electronic, but also has way heavier guitar parts. Our big focus has been vocal top lines for this one, the songs are damn catchy.

Can we expect it to be an album or new EP?

It’s going to be an EP, BUT before it drops, we will have an album out. And that album is a ground-up redo of one of our classic albums from the catalog. I listened to the final mix today and it sounded absolutely bonkers.

After these shows wrap, how long do you think it will be before we see Northlane on stage again?

A matter of days… haha. We don’t stop!

Northlane 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Ocean Grove & Mirrors

Thursday, July 31st

Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD

With Headwreck

Friday, August 1st

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

With Headwreck

Saturday, August 2nd

Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD

With Headwreck

Sunday, August 3rd

Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast QLD

With Headwreck

Thursday, August 7th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

With Heists

Friday, August 8th

Panthers, Penrith NSW

With Heists

Saturday, August 9th

Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW

With Heists

Sunday, August 10th

The Basement, Canberra ACT

With Heists

Friday, August 15th

Shelters Brewing, Busselton WA

With Darkmatter

Saturday, August 16th

Magnet House, Perth WA

With Darkmatter

Thursday, August 21st

Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

With Lune

Friday, August 22nd

Royal Theatre, Castlemaine VIC

With Lune

Saturday, August 23rd

Wool Exchange, Geelong VIC

With Lune

Sunday, August 24th

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights VIC

With Lune