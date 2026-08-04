Northlane have released “CUT_it”, the second single from their upcoming seventh album, Anemoia, which arrives October 30th.

The track sees the Australian heavy music outfit tackling burnout and exhaustion, pairing a grinding low-end groove with one of Marcus Bridge’s more sinister vocal performances. From there, “CUT_it” builds into a crushing release of heaviness.

“CUT_it is about burnout – the feeling of grinding through things when you’re completely spent, mentally and physically,” said Bridge. “The imagery is deliberately visceral, painting a picture of that exhaustion rather than analysing it.”

Anemoia follows Northlane’s No. 1 2022 album, Obsidian, and was executive produced by Jordan Fish. The album’s initial spark came after guitarist and songwriter Jon Deiley watched a set by UK producer and DJ Evian Christ, inspiring him to explore how trance’s emotional intensity and physical scale could sit alongside guitars and the catharsis of heavy music.

Across the record, Northlane’s electronic metal shifts between euphoric trance, seismic breakdowns, drum-and-bass, jungle, pop and brain-bending grooves. Its title refers to the feeling of nostalgia for a time or place never personally experienced, a concept that gives the album room to move between escapism and the harsher realities of the present.

That tension runs through tracks such as first single “Evian”, where a freer, more carefree energy collides with anger, despair and some of Northlane’s heaviest material since their first EP.

“There’s darkness here, but it’s not nihilism – and there’s hope, but it’s not naivety,” said Bridge.

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More than 15 years into their career, Northlane have amassed multiple chart-topping albums, awards and more than 500 million streams while repeatedly reshaping their sound.

Anemoia brings those different sides together, pairing the band’s instinct for innovation with a more hopeful and human perspective.

Northlane will celebrate the album with the biggest Australian headline tour of their career this November, joined by After The Burial, Cenobia and Above, Below.

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 12th at 11am AEST, with general tickets on sale Thursday, August 13th at 11am local time via Destroy All Lines.

Northlane ‘Anemoia’ Australian Tour

Thursday, November 5th

Metro City, Perth (18+)

Saturday, November 7th

Festival Hall, Melbourne (LIC AA)

Sunday, November 8th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide (LIC AA)

Wednesday, November 11th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney (LIC AA)

Friday, November 13th

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle (18+)

Saturday, November 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (LIC AA)