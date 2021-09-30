After opening up his restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti in Detroit this week, Eminem immediately got down to work, proving he’s not one of those hands-off owners.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Slim Shady was spotted at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, personally serving food to the first 10 customers, as per Complex. To be fair, with his grumpy demeanour, the rapper really suits working a drive-thru window. A career angrily tackling the Macca’s McFlurry machine was what Eminem was destined to do.

Detroit locals unsurprisingly flooded Mom’s Spaghetti and social media was filled with videos and photos from the big day. Supposedly Stans had queued round the block for hours before its official opening at 5pm. Even though it was the restaurant’s grand opening, Eminem didn’t think to dress up for the occasion, just sporting his signature hoodie.

Cruising Detroit…

Eminem is having the grand opening of his “Mom’s Spaghetti” restaurant in downtown Detroit.

The lines are loooonnnngggggg…. This is Detroit…

This is who we are…#Detroit #DetroitStrong #Eminem pic.twitter.com/YhYpBrBvT6 — Jazz the Professor (@LikeButta3) September 30, 2021

@Eminem serving spaghetti during the grand opening of Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit 🍝 pic.twitter.com/uY6C3IyA2U Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Nasty_CSA (@mev_promotions) September 30, 2021

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, said in a press release. :”The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long.”

A commercial started airing on local TV stations last week (see below), featuring Eminem briefly popping up and looking truly thrilled at the launch of his new business.

The entire concept for the restaurant comes from the famous line about “mom’s spaghetti” in Eminem’s 2002 hit ‘Lose Yourself’ and the star clearly doesn’t fancy moving away from that simple concept. Literally everything on the menu is spaghetti-based: classic spaghetti with either meat balls or rabbit balls (vegan), or a spaghetti sandwich, something that sound genuinely offensive to an Italian person.

I’m trying to think of an Aussie equivalent for Eminem’s business venture. The Chats opening a local called ‘Pub Feed’? Courtney Barnett starting a Brunswick gardening business called ‘Avant Gardener’?

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer and the Food & Drink Observer.

Check out the advert for Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant: