Oasis have confirmed a new film is in the works alongside their upcoming reunion tour.

The project is being spearheaded by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the duo behind LCD Soundsystem’s 2012 concert doc Shut Up and Play the Hits.

The news drops despite Liam Gallagher previously shutting down talk of a documentary. Last October, when a fan on X asked, “How’s the new doco filming going?” Liam shot back, “We’re not doing 1. I’m not gonna be in it anyway I’m doing the gigs there’s been enough said about this band it’s time to get Rocking and Rolling not yapping and scrapping.”

So, is Oasis Live ’25 a documentary? A concert film? Something else entirely? No one’s saying just yet. The project, produced by Magna Studios and set for release via Sony Music Vision, remains a mystery. A press release kept things vague: “No further details regarding the content of the film will be released at this moment in time.”

Last year, Deadline reported that Apple TV+, Netflix, and Amazon were all vying to land a film about the reunion and the tour that’s selling out stadiums worldwide. Oasis were previously the subject of 2016’s Oasis: Supersonic, a deep dive into their meteoric rise.

NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I'll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 12, 2025

Oasis will officially kick off the reunion world tour in July, moving through Europe and the UK, before heading to Australia in November.

Earlier this week, NME claimed to have the inside scoop on the band’s tour lineup. Liam, never one to let a rumour slide, hit back on X: “NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about Oasis and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming Oasis tour.”

He then threw out his own version of the lineup: “Tony Mc drums Alan white bass guitar Zak lead guitar Chris Sharrock keys” – though fans were quick to point out that all of those musicians have played drums for Oasis.

Gallagher also couldn’t resist having some fun with it, previously joking that Peppa Pig was on drums while Bert and Ernie handled guitar and bass. “Hope that clears everything up can’t wait to see you all who’s says RnR is dead,” he wrote.

As for Knight, he’s best known for creating “Peaky Blinders” and has an impressive list of credits, including “Taboo”, “Maria”, “A Thousand Blows”, and “Eastern Promises”. Southern and Lovelace, meanwhile, recently helmed “Meet Me in the Bathroom”, the 2022 doc on NYC’s early-2000s music scene.