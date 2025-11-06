The Set Times for Oasis’ Sydney Shows are Here

Sydney, Oasis are here.

Ahead of the shows at Accor Stadium on Friday and Saturday night, the Brit icons revealed the set times for both performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oasis (@oasis)

The band have closed out an unforgettable trio of shows in Melbourne, playing to nearly 200,00 fans.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The three sold-out performances at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium delivered everything fans had waited more than two decades for: iconic anthems, supersonic sing-alongs, and the unmistakable chemistry between Oasis and their audiences, drawing thousands into the city from across Australia and abroad.

Fans proudly donned their favourite band colours and the classic three stripes — many sporting merch from the ‘Live ’25’ pop-up store in Melbourne Central — at the shows, witness the best version of Oasis we’ve seen.

While the first show came with some hiccups – like a concertgoer launching flares into the crowd – Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave it a 5/5 review, saying the 2025 version of Oasis is “the best we’ve seen”.

“The Gallaghers are back where they belong,” we wrote. “Oasis in 2025 sound amazing. Noel’s guitar might be the best a Gibson Les Paul has ever sounded – a beautiful, warm, organic crunch. Meanwhile, Liam’s at the top of his game. He doesn’t go for every high note in “Some Might Say” or “Slide Away”, but he somehow sounds better than he did 20 years ago.

“The Oasis we see tonight isn’t the band of Knebworth 1996, when they were creating their legend – and their notoriety – in real-time. If you couldn’t be there, perhaps the next best thing is to be here now, amongst the generations who’ve kept their music alive. “While we’re living / The dreams we have as children fade away”, they sing – but not tonight.”