Oasis fever swept through Melbourne this week, with the Britpop giants delivering three sold-out nights that felt more like a celebration than a comeback.

The three sold-out performances at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium delivered everything fans had waited more than two decades for: iconic anthems, supersonic sing-alongs, and the unmistakable chemistry between Oasis and their audiences, drawing thousands into the city from across Australia and abroad.

Fans proudly donned their favourite band colours and the classic three stripes — many sporting merch from the ‘Live ’25’ pop-up store in Melbourne Central — at the shows, witness the best version of Oasis we’ve seen.

While the first show came with some hiccups – like a concertgoer launching flares into the crowd – Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave it a 5/5 review, saying the 2025 version of Oasis is “the best we’ve seen”.

“The Gallaghers are back where they belong,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote. “Oasis in 2025 sound amazing. Noel’s guitar might be the best a Gibson Les Paul has ever sounded – a beautiful, warm, organic crunch. Meanwhile, Liam’s at the top of his game. He doesn’t go for every high note in “Some Might Say” or “Slide Away”, but he somehow sounds better than he did 20 years ago.

“The Oasis we see tonight isn’t the band of Knebworth 1996, when they were creating their legend – and their notoriety – in real-time. If you couldn’t be there, perhaps the next best thing is to be here now, amongst the generations who’ve kept their music alive. “While we’re living / The dreams we have as children fade away”, they sing – but not tonight.”

In just five days, Oasis quite literally shook the city – their concerts registering with the Seismology Research Centre – as their fans were praised for reviving Melbourne’s nighttime economy. In fact, the owner of Cherry Bar, James Young, took to social media to thank the Gallagher brothers for the bar’s “biggest weekend and biggest week on record”.

He wrote: “The darkest hour is before the dawn, Melbourne and Cherry Bar needed a hero and who knew that it would come in the shape of a couple of ‘no f#cks given’ Mancunian larrikins?!”

As the Melbourne chapter of Oasis ‘Live ’25’ draws to a close, the band move on to Sydney, the next stop on their juggernaut global run, where they’ll play back-to-back shows at Accor Stadium on Friday, November 7th and Saturday, November 8th.

Sydney Oasis fans are also being treated to a pop-up store, currently open in Westfield Sydney. Walk-ins are welcome, though pre-booking is recommended to skip the queue.

The pop-ups (both open until November 23rd) stock the full ‘Live ’25’ merch range, spanning menswear, womenswear, kidswear, and accessories: think tees, hoodies, jackets, and collectibles inspired by the band’s most iconic eras. Among them, designs featuring the unmistakable artwork from Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, “Wonderwall”, and “Supersonic”.

And in a major coup for local fans, the stores also carry the adidas Originals x Oasis collection — which is the first time Aussie fans will be able to cop the new range outside adidas stores — along with limited-edition coloured vinyl pressings from the band’s back catalogue, each stamped with the exclusive ‘Live ’25’ logo.

But head’s up Sydney, if there’s one thing concertgoers know of Sydney Olympic Park, it’s the painful travel. Transport for NSW has issued a warning to fans, urging them to “take the advice of Oasis and roll with it” by travelling on public transport to the Sydney shows, with a friendly reminder that their concert tickets will cover the cost.