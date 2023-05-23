Ocean Alley are going on a national tour.

A perennial favourite on the Australian live music circuit, the psychedelic rockers will perform huge shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane across October and November (see full dates below).

They’ll be supported by the always groovy Winston Surfshirt at all shows, with some other fine up-and-coming acts – Le Shiv, Seaside, Death by Denim, Dulcie and South Summit – supporting at select dates.

The newly announced Aussie shows will follow Ocean Alley’s brief visit to New Zealand for a one-off Auckland show, as well as an appearance at Wanderer Festival alongside Kevin Morby, The Jungle Giants and more.

Tickets to the Aussie shows go on sale on Friday, May 26th at 12pm AEST via the band’s official website.

Ocean Alley are touring in support of their fourth studio album Low Altitude Living, which garnered positive reviews last year. “Ocean Alley makes good on their promise for a compelling — if at times formulaic — album,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote, with frontman Baden Donegal coming in for particular praise.

"In saying that, Baden Donegal has never sounded better — grounding himself as a magnetic frontman who delivers a soaring vocal performance of heady croons. Ultimately, this album will push Ocean Alley further towards major-global-band status."

Ocean Alley 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Supported by Winston Surfshirt

Presented by triple j

Tickets available Friday, May 26th (12pm AEST) via oceanalley.com.au

Saturday, September 23rd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, October 1st

Wanderer Festival, Pambula Beach, NSW

Saturday, October 7th*

Hordern Pavilion, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, October 13th*

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, October 21st^#

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Friday, November 10th^

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

*with Le Shiv

^with Seaside

#with Death by Denim, Dulcie & South Summit