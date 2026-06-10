Ocean Sleeper have officially announced details for their second album, Peace When I’m Dead.

The Gippsland metalcore’s record is set for release on August 21st via BMG Australia and Rise Records – which they signed to only weeks ago – alongside a new title track and music video, as well as an already-announced national tour later this year.

Check out the music video for the title track below.

“This band has never been afraid to dive into the darker parts of our lives, and this album is no exception,” frontman Karl Spiessl said.

“At its core, the record explores the ongoing battle we have with ourselves — that constant inner struggle that can feel endless. It’s about coming to terms with the idea that this conflict may always be part of the human experience, and learning to accept that reality.

“Nothing good comes easy and is worth every fall in pushing forward. For us, like many others, opportunities haven’t come easily to this band but we have worked tirelessly to achieve our wins and will continue to push forward until peace comes to us all.”

Recorded across Melbourne, Los Angeles and Portland, Peace When I’m Dead features mixing and mastering from Jeff Dunne, whose credits include Make Them Suffer, Disturbed and Knocked Loose, with producers Jon Lundin and Curt Martin also contributing.

Ocean Sleeper’s tour kicks off this September. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

OCEAN SLEEPER AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Friday, September 4th

Liberty Hall, Sydney

Saturday, September 5th

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Thursday, September 10th

Magnet House, Perth

Friday, September 11th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, September 12th

Forum, Melbourne