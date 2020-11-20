Sydney pop juggernaut Odette has delivered a soaring cover of AC/DC’s 1990 The Razor’s Edge classic ‘Thunderstruck’ for triple j’s Like A Version.

The cello-indebted take transforms the rock classic into a gushing, powerful ballad. It’s pure magic.

“I used to listen to [‘Thunderstruck’] walking to and from school,” Odette acknowledged in a post-performance interview. “It just made me feel powerful and strong…I thought I would just pay homage to one of my favourites.”

Check out Odette covering AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ on Like A Version:

In addition to cutting her teeth on an Acca Dacca cover, Odette delivered a superb rendition of her latest single, ‘Dwell.’ We’re not sure what’s been lurking in the water but this year has delivered a particularly excellent run of Like A Version performances.

On February 5th, Odette will unleash her second record, Herald. Set to feature already released singles ‘Dwell’ and ‘Feverbreak.’

Check out ‘Dwell’ live on Like A Version:

The cover, of course, comes off the heels of AC/DC’s latest studio album Power Up — which dropped on Friday, November 13th. The record marked a return to form for the Aussie icons. It’s blistering, fun and rings true to the unadulterated spirit of rock’n’roll.

The influence of late-guitarist Malcolm Young permeates through the record — with the rhythm king credited on each of the album’s tracks. Malcom passed away in 2017, aged 64, following a battle with dementia. His illness forced him to leave the band back in 2014.

The band’s sound engineer Mike Fraser discussed the influence of Malcolm in detail earlier this year.

“I think Angus kind of came into this with a lot of ideas and riffs and not too many completed songs,” Fraser mused. “But that was similar on Rock Or Bust, ‘cos him and Malcolm had written tons of songs before Mal got sick and eventually passed away.”

He continued, “So he’s got a whole treasure trove of ideas and riffs and all that. He’s probably spent a few years before we came in to do this record pooling ideas together and all that, and then when he came into the studio here, he just sat down with a whole suitcase full of little demo things he had done.