During a recent public appearance, OnlyFans model Aliza claimed that Kanye West invited her out to Future’s house under the pretext of showing her a studio session, but then made her get ‘butt-ass naked and twerk’.

Speaking to podcast host Sofia Franklyn on her podcast Sofia With An F, Aliza recalled meeting Kanye West in Florida for what she assumed would be a one-time meet. However, Kanye soon invited her to Future’s house during a visit to Miami.

“I met [Kanye West] that night, got his number and he went back to L.A. But the next time he came to Miami he was like, ‘Come over to Future’s house, we’re in the studio,’” she recounted.

When she got there, however, she realised it wasn’t to witness two rappers working on their music. West, she alleged, ordered her to strip and twerk in front of his friends.

“So I go there pulling up because I’m like, ‘They’re in the studio,’ I want to see him make music, I want to show him my music, so I pull up there, it’s at Future’s house. And he literally just has me come in the studio and get butt-ass-naked and twerk in front of him and all his friends.” she said.

When Franklyn pushed to get further confirmation on the incident, Aliza claimed that she had been blindsided by the whole situation.

“Yeah, he just said get naked and I was like, ‘Okay,’” she said, claiming that she was asked to strip immediately after getting to the studio.

While she did not confirm exactly when this incident occurred, she alleged that it happened some time this year considering Kanye was in the midst of recording DONDA 2.

Watch the full video here: