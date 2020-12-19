A spritely old man has dropped several incredible acoustic covers, including of Slipknot and Pearl Jam hits.

YouTube performer and singer-songwriter Frank Watkinson has been crafting acoustic versions of some unexpected tracks. His contemplative cover of Slipknot’s 2008 song ‘Snuff’ might be his best and most surprising work yet.

‘Snuff’ is one of the band’s best-known hits. Taken from their fourth album All Hope Is Gone, it charted at number two on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

The footage of Watkinson actually dates back to August but started spreading this week through Metal Injection. Already a track with a slow tempo, Watkinson tender acoustic guitar and earnest vocal make the song hit even harder, stripping ‘Snuff’ to its bare bones. He just sits in his own living room, unleashes his simple but winning cover, and that’s that.

On Watkinson’s YouTube channel are other cover songs of the likes of Pearl Jam, Daniel Johnston, and even bloody Neutral Milk Hotel. Perhaps his most moving rendition is his version of ‘True Love Will Find You in the End’, a tribute to the late Johnston who passed away in 2019.

It’s all so endearing. Watkinson looks like your friendly neighbourhood grandfather, peering into the camera over huge glasses. It’s also of excellent quality though, which is key. His voice is strong enough despite his age to carry the spirit and emotion of Slipknot’s song. Think Johnny Cash’s iconic cover of ‘Hurt’ by Nine Inch Nails – arguably the greatest cover song of all time.

We can only hope that the video of Watkinson’s performance makes it all the way to Corey Taylor and co. With Slipknot believing that they’re going to be able to tour Europe next summer, there surely is no better support act for the occasion. Watkinson can get the crowd all emotional and thoughtful before Slipknot’s bombarding heavy metal noise wakes them back up. It’ll be jarring but wonderful.

Check out ‘Snuff’ (cover) by Frank Watkinson: