Fans will have a brand new Old Mervs belter to commit to memory before they catch the local indie-rock duo on tour this month.

The fast-rising Perth band, composed of David House (guitar and lead vocals) and Henry Carrington-Jones (drums, backing vocals), are back with a new anthemic single “Forget It.”

The indie anthem is inspired by early 2010s UK indie production elements and synth tones.

“‘Forget It’ was a real treat to record and write,” says Carrington-Jones. “Love the groove of the song, it’s definitely a new groove for us and we love the difference in it. Most importantly we hope the people love it. It’s upbeat but has a bit of spirit towards the second half of the song and I love how it’s got both those elements in the one.”

House adds: “‘Forget It’ is probably the kind of song I’ve always wanted to write. It pretty much encapsulates the style of music that I listened to as a teenager when I started finding more and more guitar songs that I really started to like.

“There are production elements that are new for us in the track, one being the synth tones throughout the whole song. They are a highlight for me and really make the song what it is.”

“Forget It” premiered on triple j’s Drive Show and was produced by Chris Collins, who has worked with Matt Corby, Royel Otis and Alex Lahey in the past.

The generous duo also dropped an accompanying video clip for the track, which you can check out below.

The duo’s latest release follows the success of their first 2023 single “What You’ve Lost,” which topped the triple j most-played charts and garnered over 690K combined streams across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

Currently on the road for their ‘How The Fark Are Ya?’ tour, Old Mervs are playing some of the biggest venues of their career, including a massive hometown show at Fremantle Arts Centre.

After wrapping up the Australian leg of their tour, the duo will head to the UK for their first-ever international tour in November.

Old Mervs’ “Forget It” is out now.

OLD MERVS ‘HOW THE FARK ARE YA?’ TOUR

Friday, 6 September

Northcote Theatre – Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 7 September

Northcote Social Club – Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 14 September

Fremantle Arts Centre – Fremantle, WA

Thursday, 19 September

The Triffid – Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 20 September

The Triffid – Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 21 September

Metro Theatre – Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 22 September

Metro Theatre – Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 26 September

Altar – Hobart, TAS

Friday, 27 September

The Gov – Adelaide, SA