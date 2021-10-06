Teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo has spoken out about the controversy surrounding her debut album, Sour, which saw the star retroactively songwriting credits to many of her tracks.

The star initially drew criticism after many believed her hit single ‘Good 4 U’ bore a major resemblance to Paramore’s 2007 single, ‘Misery Business’.

Following the drama, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams and former guitarist Joshua Farrowere added as co-writers on the Sour hitmaker’s track.

“I just feel like sometimes there’s so much noise and criticism and weird things going on in the world,” she says in a new interview with Teen Vogue.

“I hope people know that deep down, all that I do is write songs and talk about how I feel, and that’s the most important thing to me. Everything else, I think, is not so important.”

Rodrigo then went on to explain that her musical influences are often expressed through her music, saying, “I think it’s disappointing to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman’s work.

“But at the end of the day, I’m just really proud and happy to say that my job is being a songwriter…”

“All music is inspired by each other. Obviously, I write all of my lyrics from my heart and my life first. I came up with the lyrics and the melody for ‘good 4 u’ one morning in the shower.”

Rodrigo continued, “What’s so beautiful about music is that it can be so inspired by music that’s come out in the past.

“Every single artist is inspired by artists who have come before them. It’s sort of a fun, beautiful sharing process. Nothing in music is ever new.

“There’s four chords in every song. That’s the fun part — trying to make that your own.”

