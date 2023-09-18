Olivia Rodrigo has surprisingly cancelled her first-ever promotional tour to Australia just days before it was due to begin.

“Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Australia for the first time,” a Tone Deaf headline declared at the beginning of the month, with the article detailing the pop superstar’s planned promotional trip Down Under.

Universal Music Australia announced in a press release that Rodrigo was on her way to Australia to celebrate her second studio album, GUTS, which was released on Friday, September 8th. Rodrigo, the press release stated, would embark on a series of promotional interviews, followed by an exclusive fan Q&A on Friday, September 22nd.

Rodrigo’s Australian fans were encouraged to pre-order her second album from the singer’s AU store in order to gain event access to meet their idol in person at the Q&A.

As the Daily Telegraph reports, Rodrigo’s trip has now been cancelled at the last minute due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Olivia is devastated that she won’t be able to make it, however she’s so excited to see her Australian Livies in 2024,” a Universal Music Australia representative informed the publication.

That likely indicates that Rodrigo is set to expand her GUTS world tour to include Australia next year.

It’s currently unclear if competition entrants will be refunded with the prize of meeting Rodrigo now impossible.

GUTS is Rodrigo’s highly-anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 debut album, SOUR. The album was a chart topper around the world, including reaching number one on the ARIA Albums Chart (it ended up staying in the top 30 for over two years).