Olivia Rodrigo is making her mark on Australia in a big way, and it’s not just with her highly anticipated GUTS tour.

The pop superstar has just announced a special GUTS Pop-Up experience in Sydney from October 18th to 20th, set to coincide with her sold-out performances at Qudos Bank Arena.

Taking place at Pier 2/3 in Walsh Bay, the three-day event promises to be a paradise for Rodrigo fans. Exclusive merch—including t-shirts, hoodies, bumper stickers, and more—will be available, along with some American Express Card Member perks like early access and special items.

This pop-up is part of Olivia’s whirlwind Australian tour, which marks her first-ever concerts Down Under. After smashing records with her debut album SOUR and delivering yet another hit with her sophomore album GUTS, which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Album Chart, coinciding with lead single “vampire” returning to the top spot on the ARIA Singles Chart.

Rodrigo’s tour has been selling out arenas across the globe. The Aussie leg of the tour is no different, with four shows scheduled in both Melbourne and Sydney.

And fans are in for a treat, with special guest BENEE joining her on stage for every Australian date.

Meanwhile, ahead of her highly-anticipated Aussie tour dates, the singer has been spotted embracing some downtime like a true local.

Fans recently caught her strolling through the streets of Melbourne, rocking a casual outfit and even offering some wholesome advice to a young artist. When asked for tips on making it in the music industry, she humbly replied, “Just make stuff every day, and keep going until it’s good.” Yep, even global superstars enjoy a low-key day out.

The GUTS Pop-Up will run from 11am to 7pm on Friday, October 18th, and 10am to 6pm over the weekend, with American Express Card Members gaining early access for an hour each day. Get all the details here.

GUTS Pop-Up experience

Location:

Pier 2/3 13 Hickson Road, Walsh Bay

Operating Hours:

Friday, October 18 11am – 7pm

(11am-12pm American Express Card Member early access)

Saturday, October 19 10am – 6pm

(10am-11am American Express Card Member early access)

Sunday, October 20 10am – 6pm

(10am-11am American Express Card Member early access)

American Express Card Members Can Enjoy:

Early access (1 hour prior to pop-up opening to GA) for Amex Card Members + one (1) guest

American Express Card Member Dedicated Checkout Line (wait times may apply)

American Express Exclusive Card Member-only merchandise (available for purchase)

Complimentary Gift with Purchase, exclusive Olivia Rodrigo patch (subject to availability)

Complimentary Tote Bag with Purchase (not exclusive to Amex Card Members)

Terms & Conditions Apply

See HERE for more details.