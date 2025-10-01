The full lineup for this year’s On The Steps concert series is here.

Live Nation has confirmed all the acts heading to Sydney Opera House Forecourt between December 2nd-15th.

On The Steps 2025 will present “13 unforgettable evenings of world-class performances on the country’s most spectacular outdoor stage,” according to a press release, offering “a diverse array of homegrown and international talent across music and comedy.”

The series is delivered in partnership with Support Act, with several initiatives designed to raise funds for the charity’s crisis relief services for music industry professionals who are unable to work.

Check out the full series lineup below, which kicks off with Chet Faker and Mallrat on December 2nd and concludes with Kirk Franklin on December 15th.

Parcels, one of the confirmed acts, can’t wait to take part in the series following a massive global tour.

“There’s something pretty surreal about playing on the steps of the Opera House,” says keyboardist Louie Swain. “In year 12 we actually played in the concert hall for HSC Encore, around the moment we were starting Parcels, so it’s always held a deep and symbolic place for us. We’re honoured to be a part of this series. There’s so many friends and family planning to be there, it will no doubt be very special.”

Live Nation Australia promoter Mike Ross adds: “Returning to the Sydney Opera House Forecourt each year with this concert series is such a privilege, and we’re extremely proud to present another diverse lineup that we feel has something for everyone. See you On The Steps, Sydney.”

This is Live Nation’s fourth year of presenting On The Steps, curated exclusively for the Sydney Opera House Forecourt. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend across 13 days.

On The Steps 2025

More information available here

December 2nd-15th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Lineup (headliner first)

Chet Faker and Mallrat – December 2nd

Franz Ferdinand, Teenage Dads and Delivery – December 3rd

Loyle Carner and Navy Blue – December 4th (SOLD OUT)

Synthony, Shapeshifter (DJ set) and Dick Johnson – December 5th

Parcels and King Stingray – December 6th (SOLD OUT)

Parcels and King Stingray – December 7th

Ruel and TBA – December 9th

Jimmy Barnes and Kate Ceberano – December 10th

Six60 and PANIA – December 11th

The Living End and TBA – December 12th

Urzila Carlson – December 13th

Boy & Bear, Hollow Coves and Darcie Haven – December 14th

Kirk Franklin and TBA – December 15th