Perennial pop-rock favourites OneRepublic are bringing their ‘Live In Concert’ tour to Australia for three East Coast shows next year.

Beginning in Melbourne on March 10th, the U.S. band will then visit Sydney on March 11th and Brisbane on March 14th (see full details below). They’ll be supported on tour by acclaimed Sydney rapper Masked Wolf.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 29th at 12pm local time. The Live Nation presale begins on Thursday, July 28th at 11am local time until Friday, July 29th at 11am local time. Foxtel Rewards members can access reserved tickets on Friday, July 29th at 12pm local time.

American Express Card members can get reserved seating tickets from Friday, July 29th at 12pm local time. A presale for OneRepublic fans also commences on Wednesday, July 27th at 11am local time (running for 48 hours).

Fronted by Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic have been releasing huge hits like ‘Apologise’ and ‘Stop and Stare’ for two decades. Four of their five studio albums have reached the Top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart – 2007’s Dreaming Out Loud, 2013’s Native, 2016’s Oh My My, and 2021’s Human – with Native being certified platinum in the country.

The hits have kept arriving in 2022, with ‘I Ain’t Worried’ being featuring in the blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick, gaining over 5.5 streams in Australia, and hitting number seven on the ARIA Singles Chart. The track was included in the band’s most recent album, Human, which reached number 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart last year.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

OneRepublic ‘Live In Concert’ 2023 Australian Tour

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.com.au

Friday, March 10th

MCA, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 11th

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, March 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD