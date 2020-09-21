Vickey Cornell, wife of the late Chris Cornell, has shared some previously unreleased unheard music from the late musician to commemorate their daughter Toni’s 16th birthday.

Vicky uploaded a series of photos and clips, soundtracked by the original version of ‘Only These Words’ from the Chris Cornell studio album Higher Truth.

As Loudwire points out, this edition of the song was not the version that eventually made it onto the album.

“Your dad would be so proud of the smart, strong, beautiful, and confident woman you are growing up to be,” said Vicky Cornell in the post caption.

“You are so very loved, and you give so much love, freely and unconditionally. Your first sentence was ‘I love you’ to your baby brother when you first met him.”

“As your dad so perfectly sang and what it’s always all about – ‘Only these three words repeating…I love you.’”

It was recently announced that a biopic about Cornell’s life titled Black Days will begin production later in 2020.

The role of Cornell will be played by actor John Holiday, who previously starred in the Oscar-winning Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line, with filming to start in the first week of October.

Check out ‘Only These Words’ by Chris Cornell: