One, two, three, four, HIGH FIVE! Nathan Foley, a member of the original Hi-5, has teased an 18+ reunion of the most incredible set of children’s show hosts next to The Wiggles. That’s right, all original members. We. Need. This.

Taking to Instagram, Nathan Foley of the original Hi-5 cast took to posting a photo of the fab 5, asking fans if they wanted to see a reunion of all the original members for an 18+ concert.

That’s right, Kellie Crawford, Kathleen de Leon Jones, Nathan Foley, Tim Harding and Charli Robinson, the first esteemed members of this legendary Australian band. Sure the post by Foley may just be a joke, but it also may be a very real petition to get the gang back together for a stunning set of shows. Guys, we need this. Don’t play around with our hearts.

The post reads: “Who wants the original Hi-5 to do a special 18+ reunion concert? If you think we should? Then let us know if you’ll be there. This post can be your petition!”

You can check out the official post below

I guess the only thing I can ask of you if you’re reading this is to go to the original post above and let Nathan know that we need this in our lives.

Hi-5 is the pinnacle of most of our childhoods, right up there with the legends themselves, The Wiggles and The Bananas in Pyjamas. Sure there have been many revisions, revival attempts and switching around of members, but the original cast will always have a special place in our hearts.

Oh legendary Hi-5, please hear our prayer and tour for all of your 18+ fans who miss your unabashedly joyous energy. It’s what we need in these trying times.

Watch the absolute banger that is ‘L.O.V.E (Happy)’ by the Original Hi-5 below.