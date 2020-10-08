Ahead of the 20th anniversary of Stankonia, OutKast has announced a reissue containing bundled singles and exclusive vinyls.

In March 1998, shortly before OutKast blew it out of the park with Aquemini, André 3000 and Big Boi purchased a studio in Atlanta. It was the first place they had ever recorded vocals together, so it held sentimental value. André 3000 named it Stankonia, a portmanteau of ‘Stank’, meaning funky, and ‘Plutonia’, after a city in a sci-fi poster in his bedroom. In his words: “Stankonia is this place I imagined where you can open yourself up and be free to express anything.”

Perhaps that’s why the group’s fourth album, Stankonia, became the seminal work it did. Recorded in the studio they first started out in, now as owners, the group displayed a freedom and flexibility beyond their time.

Now, ahead of the its 20th anniversary on Halloween 2020, Stankonia is getting the deluxe treatment with a new reissue, comprising unreleased remixes, digital bundles and exclusive vinyl versions.

The new reissue will be available digitally in 24-bit and 360 Reality Audio, with six bonus tracks. Among the standouts is the highly anticipated remix of ‘B.O.B (Bombs Over Baghdad)’, featuring Zack de La Rocha from Rage Against The Machine. Despite being heard about in music circles for years now, the track never got an official release.

Fans will also get to hear the Stankonia remix of ‘So Fresh, So Clean’, featuring Snoop Dogg & Sleepy Brown, and the Mr. Drunk Remix of ‘Ms. Jackson’. The reissue will also consist of acapella versions of ‘B.O.B (Bombs Over Baghdad), ‘So Fresh, So Clean’, and ‘Ms. Jackson’.

Additionally, all of Stankonia’s singles will be released as digital bundles for the first time. These bundles will comprise the original singles along with remixes and radio mixes. The digital bundle for ‘B.O.B (Bombs Over Baghdad)’, especially, will have three previously unheard remixes featuring de La Rocha, Cutmaster Swiff, and Beat Bullies.

And for those who are looking forward to the vinyls, subscription-based Vinyl Me, Please will put up Stankonia as its Record of The Month of October 2020. Subscribing members can get a two-set LP edition, which will come accompanied with 12-inch black and white galaxy vinyl and include an art print.

The Stankonia reissue from Outkast arrives Friday, October 30th.

Check out ‘Ms. Jackson’ by OutKast: