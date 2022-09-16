It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt.

In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.

While it’s currently unclear when these tracks will be released following Hawkins’ sad passing, Watt did say there’s “a bunch of stuff with Ozzy and Taylor, as well, that’s going to be used for another thing.” You can listen to the three album tracks Hawkins does feature on below.

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone feature, Ozzy claimed the late Randy Rhoads never cared for rival guitarist Eddie Van Halen. “I heard recently that Eddie (Van Halen) said he taught Randy all his licks … he never,” Osbourne said. “To be honest, Randy didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie. Maybe they had a falling out or whatever, but they were rivals.”

Ozzy released Patient Number 9 last Friday, with his 13th solo studio album receiving strong reviews. “The irrepressible rocker offsets his usual forays into the occult with moving contemplations of illness on a star-studded return,” wrote The Guardian in a four-star review.

“Reports may have focused on his ill-health, but the Prince of F*cking Darkness sounds full of vim and vigour on album number 13,” wrote NME in an equally positive appraisal.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 is out now.

Check out ‘Parasite’ by Ozzy Osbourne:

Check out ‘Mr. Darkness’ by Ozzy Osbourne:

Check out ‘God Only Knows’ by Ozzy Osbourne: