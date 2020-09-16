Ozzy Osbourne is set to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his landmark debut solo album, Blizzard of Ozz, with an expanded release.

Set for digital release this Friday, September 18th. The re-release will see the original album in all its glory, with additional bonus tracks ‘You Looking at Me, Looking at You’, the 2010 mix of ‘Goodbye to Romance’, and Randy Rhoads instrumental outtake ‘RR’. It will also feature seven live tracks from the Blizzard of Ozz tour that were previously unavailable digitally.

Check out ‘Crazy Train’ by Ozzy Osbourne:

In addition to the expanded release of the record, Osbourne will finally give his revered concert films Live & Loud and Live at Budokam the digital treatment. This will be the first time this classic footage will receive an official digital release.

Blizzard of Ozz Tracklist:

01. I Don’t Know

02. Crazy Train

03. Goodbye to Romance

04. Dee

05. Suicide Solution

06. Mr. Crowley

07. No Bone Movies

08. Revelation (Mother Earth)

09. Steal Away (The Night)

10. You Looking at Me, Looking at You (current bonus track – originally the b-side to “Crazy Train”)

11. Goodbye to Romance [2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix] (current bonus track)

12. RR [Outtake from “Blizzard Of Ozz” Sessions] (current bonus track)

13. I Don’t Know – from Ozzy Live

14. Crazy Train – from Ozzy Live

15. Mr. Crowley – from Ozzy Live

16. Revelation (Mother Earth) – from Ozzy Live

17. Steal Away (The Night) – from Ozzy Live

18. Suicide Solution – from Ozzy Live

19. You Said It All (live) – from Mr Crowley EP

Live & Loud DVD track listing:

I Don’t Want To Change The World Desire Mr. Crowley I Don’t Know Road To Nowhere Flying High Again Paranoid Suicide Solution Goodbye To Romance Shot In The Dark No More Tears Miracle Man War Pigs Bark At The Moon Mama, I’m Coming Home Crazy Train Black Sabbath Changes

The Live at Budokan DVD track listing:

I Don’t Know That I Never Had Believer Junkie Mr. Crowley Gets Me Through Suicide Solution No More Tears I Don’t Want To Change The World Road to Nowhere Crazy Train Mama, I’m Coming Home

Encores:

Bark At The Moon

Paranoid