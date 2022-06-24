Just one week after successfully undergoing major surgery, Ozzy Osbourne has announced his new album and its title track.

Titled Patient Number 9, the Black Sabbath legend’s 13th studio album is set to be released on September 9th. The title track was unveiled today, with the track featuring guitar work by Jeff Beck. Fans can pre-order Patient Number 9 on Ozzy’s official website now.

Lasting a lengthy seven minutes, the epic track also features Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo on bass, frequent collaborator Andrew Watt on backing vocals, guitars, and keyboards, and Zakk Wylde on guitars and keyboards.

The upcoming album is packed with guest appearances, including from Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready. Session work from the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also features.

The album and single news come just one week after Ozzy successfully made it through surgery that would “determine the rest of his life.” The operation was needed to “remove and realign pins in his neck and back” as a result of an injury sustained from a fall three years ago.

His wife Sharon took to social media after the surgery was completed to reassure fans about her husband’s wellbeing, saying that the Black Sabbath legend was “doing well.”

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote on Twitter.

Following the surgery, Ozzy reportedly revealed that he wanted to renew his wedding vows with Sharon in a big way. The couple tied the knot on July 4th, 1982, making that date next month their 40th wedding anniversary.

According to The Mirror, Ozzy wants to renew their wedding vows to mark the occasion. “Ozzy may have been waiting on getting his neck and back sorted after extended leg pain, which has left him unable to walk for long periods,” a friend told the U.K. publication. “But while that has been his hope, he always wants to treat Sharon to something special for their 40th.

Check out ‘Patient Number 9’ by Ozzy Osbourne: