Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been officially revealed through a death certificate filed in London, providing clarity on the circumstances surrounding the metal legend’s passing on 22nd July.

The certificate, obtained by The New York Times and filed by his daughter Aimee Osbourne, states that the Black Sabbath frontman died of a heart attack “out of hospital.” The certificate further states that Osbourne died of “(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes),” according to the Times.

The death certificate formally lists Osbourne’s occupation as “Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend,” acknowledging his monumental impact on heavy metal music. The Prince of Darkness had been battling health complications related to his Parkinson’s diagnosis, which he had publicly disclosed in previous years.

An air ambulance was called to the Osbourne family home near Chalfont St. Giles in Buckinghamshire, England, on the day of his death. The family had announced his passing without initially revealing the specific cause, requesting privacy during their time of grief.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family’s statement read. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The metal icon’s health struggles had become increasingly public in recent months. In February, Osbourne revealed that he could no longer walk due to complications from his Parkinson’s disease. Despite these challenges, he continued to make appearances and maintain his connection to music.

Earlier in July, just weeks before his death, Osbourne joined the original Black Sabbath lineup for what would become his final performance. The star-studded farewell show saw him performing from a throne, accommodating his physical limitations while delivering one last memorable performance for fans.

Earlier this week, Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly, opened up about her grief following the death of her father, admitting she “will not be OK for a while” as she processes the loss of the heavy metal legend.

The television personality and singer shared an emotional message on Instagram Story on Monday, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received since Ozzy’s passing.

“I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough… but from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Kelly wrote. She acknowledged that the “love, support, and beautiful messages” from fans have helped her through what she described as “the hardest moment of my life.”

Kelly concluded her Instagram message by thanking fans for “being there” and expressing how she’s “holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.”