Ozzy Osbourne has stepped out against the villainous act of cat declawing in a rather confronting new ad for PETA.

Although pressed with health issues and a litany of performance dates up his sleeve, Ozzy Osbourne has still made time to look out for his feline friends in a brand new ad for PETA. The Prince of Darkness himself has stepped in to urge people not to declaw their cats, explaining that the procedure is in fact partial amputation, through a grisly image.

The PETA ad depicts the Prince of Darkness with his fingers amputated and bloody. The tagline reads, “Never Declaw a Cat. It’s an Amputation, Not a Manicure.”

As a press release from PETA explained, “When cats are declawed, their claws and part of their toes are amputated. Veterinarians equate declawing with cutting off the last bone in a human’s finger, often causing nerve damage, infection, and immense pain.”

“Amputating a cat’s toes is twisted and wrong,” said Osbourne in a statement via PETA. “If your couch is more important to you than your cat’s health and happiness, you don’t deserve to have an animal! Get cats a scratching post — don’t mutilate them for life.”

We know Ozzy is a fan of animals, having a Spotify playlist made for his adorable dog.

Take a look at the ad below:

Ozzy recently revealed that he is battling Parkinson’s disease, and that he was diagnosed with the condition right after the fall he suffered last year. While he cancelled all of his 2019 tour dates, he is scheduled to return to the road this year. However, the singer recently said he would only commit to his tour if he’s “well enough.”

Ozzy’s North American tour dates are set to kick off in late May, followed by a European outing dated in October. Tickers are currently available for those shows here.

Additionally, Ozzy will release his first solo LP in 10 years next month. The album, Ordinary Man, arrives on February 21st.

Listen to ‘Straight to Hell’ below