An upcoming documentary No Escape From Now offers an intimate look into the final chapter of Ozzy Osbourne’s life, capturing his resilience amidst health challenges and his determination to deliver a farewell concert.

Despite the heavy metal legend’s passing, the documentary remains on track for release this autumn on Paramount+, according to Rolling Stone. The film promises a poignant portrayal of Osbourne’s journey, underscored by his enduring spirit and charisma.

Phil and Tania Alexander, the creative minds behind the documentary, expressed their sorrow at Osbourne’s passing, emphasising the privilege of working closely with him and his family. “We are truly heartbroken to hear the news of Ozzy’s passing,” they stated. The film not only highlights Osbourne’s personal struggles but also showcases his interactions with notable musicians, including Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

No Escape From Now delves into the experiences of Osbourne’s family, featuring appearances by his wife Sharon and children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. The documentary also includes insights from artists like Billy Idol and Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, offering a comprehensive look at Osbourne’s influence on the music world.

The documentary captures footage from Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s ‘Back to the Beginning‘ farewell concert, which took place earlier this month. This event marked a significant moment for Osbourne, who expressed gratitude for his fans’ unwavering support over the years. “Making music and making two albums saved me,” Osbourne shared. “I’d have gone nuts without music.”

Osbourne’s legacy extends beyond the documentary, with his memoir Last Rites set to publish in October, providing further insight into his life and health battles. Additionally, a concert film centred on ‘Back to the Beginning’ is slated for release in 2026, ensuring Osbourne’s impact continues to resonate with fans worldwide.