Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne is known for his historically wild antics, but apparently the Black Sabbath rocker draws the line at getting a face tattoo.

With rappers like Post Malone, Lil Xan and the late Lil Peep popularising the trend of getting designs tattoos on their faces over the past few years, don’t get your hopes up of seeing the Prince of Darkness rocking facial ink any time soon.

Speaking on podcast Ozzy’s Boneyard, the ‘Crazy Train’ singer revealed that, despite his own significant collection of ink, he would “never” get a face tattoo.

“I would never do that,” he said. “Anything above the collar should be stopped. To be honest, it makes you look dirty.”

He goes on to explain that as he’s gotten older, the 72-year-old’s abilty to handle pain while getting tattooed has dwindled.

“I was fifty-something and I was like, ‘What the fuck are you doing?’” he says. “When he [the tattoo artist] got my elbows I was like, ‘What are you doing? What are you paying this fucking asshole to do?’”

“They reckon that as you get older it hurts more,” he added. “When I started getting this fucking sleeve I was like, ‘I am too old, stop.’”

It comes following the news that a bipoic based on Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon is in its “very early stages,” with his son Jack’s production company set to work on the flick. According to Jack, the project is in early development and it has a writer.

“We have a writer,” Jack said. “We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can’t say too much, but the film is an active development.”

Ozzy also shared that that biopic will depict his relationship with Sharon up until their marriage.

“From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship,” he said. “It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her.”

“We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently.”

Check out ‘Ordinary Man’ by Ozzy Osbourne: