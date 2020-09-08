If you missed out on nabbing an Ozzy Osbourne Funko Pop! figure back in 2011, you’re in luck, ‘cos Funko has announced a new Ozzy figure following this year’s Ordinary Man, his first album in ten years.

The new version of the rocker is a Hot Topic exclusive, featuring Ozzy dressed in the same attire and wings that he sports on the cover of Ordinary Man.

Other artists who’ve been turned into Funko Pop! Rocks figures include Metallica, Slipknot, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden’s Eddie, Slayer, Motley Crue and Dee Snider.

OZZY OSBOURNE: New 'Pop! Rocks' Figure From FUNKO Coming To HOT TOPIC https://t.co/u0TlyvIxkY pic.twitter.com/tW5naQP1R3 — BLABBERMOUTH.NET (@BLABBERMOUTHNET) September 8, 2020

The news of the Prince of Darkness’ immortalisation as a fun figure comes following A&E’s new documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, which premiered on Monday.

The wild biography documents Ozzy over the years – including the rocker discussing the time he tried to kill his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

“[It was] not exactly one of my greatest achievements,” Ozzy said. “I felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life. I was just peaceful… All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, ‘Why am I here?’ And he says, ‘You want me to read your charge?’ So he read, ‘John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for attempted murder.'”

Sharon said she “didn’t recognize” Ozzy on the night of the incident, “because of the drugs.” “I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband,” she said.

“He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him. And he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.’ He was calm — very calm — then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me. He got me down on the ground on top of me.”

Sharon said she found a panic button, which she pressed. “I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there,” she said.

“Thank God the judge put him in treatment for six months,” she continued. “I had time to really think about what he should do. I told him, ‘I don’t want the money…but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?'”

Check out the trailer for The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: