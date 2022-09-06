Ozzy Osbourne has given fans another taste of his upcoming album with the reflective single ‘Nothing Feels Right’.

The track feature’s the metal legend’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, who delivers a beautiful guitar solo. Wylde rejoined Ozzy’s backing band in 2017 having previously played with him intermittently over several decades.

‘Nothing Feels Right’ will feature on Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9, which is set for release this Friday, September 9th (preorder here). Ozzy’s previously shared the title track and ‘Degradation Rules’ from Patient Number 9.

The upcoming record is packed with guest appearances, including from Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, and Tony Iommi. Session work from the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also features.

After successfully undergoing major surgery earlier this year, Ozzy has been making the most of the rest of 2022. He reunited with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi for a special show at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in their hometown of Birmingham, England.

He’s also set to perform at the halftime show of the NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills this week.

Ozzy won’t be in the U.S. for long. In an interview last month, he revealed that violence in the country played a big part in making him decide to return to live in the U.K..

“Everything’s fu*king ridiculous there,” he said. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings.”

As Ozzy also explained, his home country does hold some appeal: “I’m English. I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

Check out ‘Nothing Feels Right’ by Ozzy Osbourne (ft. Zakk Wylde):