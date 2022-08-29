Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his return to the U.K. after living in the U.S. for so long.

In a new interview with The Observer (as per Rolling Stone), the metal legend revealed that violence in the country played a big part in the decision.

“Everything’s fu*king ridiculous there,” he said. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings.”

Ozzy continued by referencing the tragic 2017 mass shooting that saw a gunman kill over 20 people at a music festival in Las Vegas. “And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fu*king crazy,” he said “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fu*king Forest Lawn.”

As Ozzy also explained, his home country also holds appeal: “I’m English. I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

Ozzy recently successfully recovered from major surgery, but he insisted this had nothing to do with the return home. “I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time,” he said. “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

Earlier this year, the musician also blamed rising taxes in California as a reason for coming back to the U.K: “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really, really like staying and living there. If they do the taxes better, then I may come back. I do not know.”

Check out ‘Patient Number 9’ by Ozzy Osbourne: