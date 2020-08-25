“Whether you like the government or whether you don’t, whatever, Dr. Fauci, all these virologist people, they [tell] us what we should do: wear a mask, wash hands, social distance…” he shared.

The Prince of Darkness recently opened up about the pandemic during the Ozzy Speaks segment of SiriusXm’s Ozzy’s Boneyard. The heavy metal legend encouraged listeners to ignore the president and listen to virologist.

Ozzy Osbourne has once again, condemned US President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t go anywhere. If the president says something, I do the opposite. ’Cause he changes his mind every hour. I mean, literally. I’m going, ‘What?’”

This isn’t the first time Ozzy has criticised the President’s response to coronavirus. In an interview with Rolling Stone last week, Ozzy mused that the president was “acting like a fool”.

“I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy. There’s not much hope left,” he shared. “Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That’s fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it’s never gonna go away.”

The Osbourne clan has been vocally disapproving of President Trump. Back in 2019, Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne released a public statement, demanding Trump stop using his music during his campaign rallies.

“We are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns,” Sharon said in a statement. “Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals.”

Check out ‘Ordinary Man’ by Ozzy Osbourne: