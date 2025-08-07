The long-awaited Ozzy Osbourne biopic remains in active development at Sony Pictures, with a representative from Polygram Entertainment confirming this week that the studio is currently negotiating with a director.

According to Variety, the confirmation comes after years of minimal updates since the project’s initial announcement in 2021.

The biopic will chronicle the legendary heavy metal icon’s relationship with his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne. Sony is developing the film alongside Polygram Entertainment and Osbourne Media, with Sharon Osbourne and her children Jack and Aimee attached as producers. The producing team also includes Polygram’s Michele Anthony and David Blackman, as well as Sony’s Andrea Giannetti.

Lee Hall, who penned the acclaimed screenplay for 2019’s Rocketman, remains attached to write the script for the Ozzy Osbourne biopic. Hall’s previous work adapting Elton John’s life story demonstrated his capability for translating rock legends’ narratives to the screen. The identity of potential directors and any timeline for the announcement remain confidential.

The project represents Sony’s attempt to capture Ozzy’s multifaceted persona, spanning his tenure as Black Sabbath’s frontman, his successful solo career, and his television fame through MTV’s reality series The Osbournes. The singer’s iconic status across multiple entertainment mediums has made him an attractive subject for a scripted feature film for decades.

Previous attempts to bring Ozzy’s story to screen date back to 1998, when screenwriter Ryan Jaffe first pursued the project. “I was an assistant at Industry Entertainment, before the Osbournes even had a reality show,” Jaffe revealed. “There was a ‘Behind The Music’ about Sharon and Ozzy, and I just thought it was the most amazing love story that I had ever seen.”

Jaffe’s initial attempt failed to secure a deal with New Line Cinema, but his passion for the story persisted. He later wrote a spec screenplay titled “Sharon”, which appeared on the 2018 Blacklist. However, this version lacked the Osbourne family’s blessing and would have faced significant music licensing challenges.

Sony’s current iteration possesses crucial advantages over previous attempts. The film will feature music from both Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s solo catalogue, with Polygram Entertainment and the Osbourne family facilitating these licensing arrangements. Polygram’s track record includes music-focused projects such as The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?, Beastie Boys Story, and The Go-Gos.

The timing aligns with Hollywood’s continued appetite for musical biopics following the commercial success of Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, and A Complete Unknown. The upcoming Beatles tetralogy further demonstrates the genre’s marketable appeal.

