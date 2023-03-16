Paolo Nutini will now play a second show at Bluesfest 2023, a nice reward for Aussie fans who have waited so long to see him live.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is heading Down Under for his first shows in the country in eight years. In addition to his slot at Bluesfest Byron Bay and the inaugural Bluesfest Melbourne, Nutini will also play a run of shows at Sydney’s State Theatre, with the crooner already having to add an extra show due to overwhelming demand.

And it’s also been confirmed that Nutini will perform not once but twice while at Bluesfest. After playing on the Thursday night just before Elvis Costello & the Imposters take to the stage, he’ll be back again the following night for a set before Gang of Youths.

Nutini’s just like London buses – you wait ages for one and two come along together. The full playing schedule for Bluesfest 2023 is available to check out now, so you can start planning ahead of time.

Nutini’s touring in support of his latest album, Last Night in the Bittersweet, which was released in July to strong acclaim. The album, his first release of new material in eight years, topped the charts in his home country and also reached the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Last Night in the Bittersweet is Nutini’s third number one album in the U.K..

“Back after eight years with little fanfare, the Scotsman is making whatever he wants – and it’s working,” the Evening Standard wrote in their album review. “The Scottish musician returns with a sprawling album of slowburning charm,” The Irish Times wrote.

Nutini is one of the big-name artists heading to the first-ever Bluesfest Melbourne, which will see the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre transformed into a full weather proof festival precinct.

He’ll perform alongside the likes of Lucinda Williams, Kasey Chambers, and Steve Earle across the weekend of Saturday, April 8th and Sunday, April 9th. Tickets to Bluesfest Melbourne 2023 are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

