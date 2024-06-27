Pardyalone is living every kid’s dream, let alone his own.

The Minnesotan hip hop artist started releasing music online at a young age, later amassing a large social following, which eventually led to a collaboration with none other than blink-182 legend Travis Barker, titled “Alone”.

Pardyalone’s music has always been melodic, but through wide-drawn inspirations like Lauryn Hill and Bon Iver, he’s extremely fluid sonically, which is a major factor in the widespread Pardy-hype.

Proven across rock, R&B, pop as well as hip hop, there isn’t much that Pardy can’t do.

And he’s proven it frequently, like on his debut EP 5:30 in 2020, last year’s Read Your Mind EP, his I Left You In Minnesota album, also released last year, and his acoustic album Alone in a Dive Bar, which dropped at the beginning of this year.

ILYIM had hits like “Not a Home” and “She Likes My Tattoos”, serving as a further statement on the Minnesota local’s vulnerable pen and smooth vocal ability, stamped again on his January release. As well as Barker, he’s also collaborated with big names like MOD SUN and Larissa Lambert.

Behind the scenes, Pardy has been putting in work, noticeable with each release as his artistic boundary’s stretch further and further, which have been large factors in why he’s become a viral sensation, and one of the most talked about artists for the future.

Read our chat with Pardyalone as part of our Get to Know series below.

How did your artist name come about?

3 years ago I was in my mom’s basement and I had this dream journal by my bed. I wake up and write all the weird shit I think of – one night I woke up and wrote “pxrtyxlone” and told my cousin and he suggested “Pardyalone” and I was like “hell yes!”

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would say it’s something this generation needs – the feeling of anxiety and depression is so hidden and people feel so alone. I’m trying to allow some light into people’s lives.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

“Not a Home” is about the struggles we as humans go through – we depend on medicine and drugs to feel “normal”. Even I fall into this. “Alone” is about the feeling of feeling someone even when you’re alone and craving that person.

What do you love about your hometown?

THE SKATEPARK and BEER.

Career highlight so far?

Going on tour with Mod Sun across the United States, moving out to LA, meeting and collaborating with Travis Barker, and meeting MGK [Machine Gun Kelly].

Fave non-music hobby?

Skating, playing Xbox, and hiking.

What’s on your dream rider?

Pokémon cards, the best whiskey money can buy, and a lot of nectarines.

Dream music collaboration?

Bon Iver or Rage Against the Machine.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself becoming an advocate for mental health and creating a support system of fans around that cause. I also want to sell out the biggest venue in Minnesota. I see myself being a voice in helping other artists like me right now create and curating there projects

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

“Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

As much as I am online, I’m obsessed with making sure my mental health is always great, although sometimes it slips away. I think it is very beneficial to “disappear” and re-ground yourself.