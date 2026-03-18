After selling out his biggest capital city run to date, Paul Dempsey is taking the party on the road, announcing a sprawling regional Australian tour in support of Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II.

The Something For Kate frontman will bring his loose, singalong-driven live show to towns across Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland, Western Australia, the ACT, and New South Wales between May and August, kicking off in Frankston and wrapping in Coffs Harbour.

Framed as “just like a party…as karaoke should be,” the tour builds on the momentum of Dempsey’s 2025 album, which leaned into a stripped-back, spontaneous approach that translated into a high-energy live experience.

“I had a blast on the Shotgun Karaoke tour last year, but it wasn’t long enough,” Dempsey said. “I can’t wait to get out for the extended version and play all over the country. The atmosphere at these shows has been ridiculously fun!”

Joining him on the road is Naarm-based, Boorloo-raised singer-songwriter Kaitlin Keegan, whose emotionally detailed indie-folk continues to build momentum ahead of her forthcoming single “20 Something”.

The tour also lands during a transitional period for Dempsey, between the Fanning Dempsey National Park project and work on a new Something For Kate record.

Tickets for the regional tour go on sale Tuesday, March 24th at 12pm via pauldempseymusic.com.

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Paul Dempsey Tour Dates

with Kaitlin Keegan

Friday, May 1st

Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC

Friday, May 8th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Friday, May 15th

Forth Pub, TAS

Saturday, May 16th

Altar Bar, Hobart TAS

Friday, June 12th

Barwon Heads Hotel, VIC

Saturday, June 13th

Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool VIC

Friday, June 19th

Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, June 20th

HOTA, Home of the Arts, Gold Coast QLD (All ages)

Friday, June 26th

Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Saturday, June 27th

The River, Margaret River WA

Friday, July 3rd

Meeniyan Town Hall, VIC (All ages)

Saturday, July 11th

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, July 12th

Finnian’s Tavern, Port Macquarie NSW

Friday, July 17th

The Playhouse, Canberra ACT (All ages)

Saturday, July 18th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW (All ages)

Thursday, July 23rd

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD (M15+)

Friday, July 24th

The Warehouse, Townsville QLD

Friday, July 31st

Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW

Saturday, August 1st

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW