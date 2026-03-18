After selling out his biggest capital city run to date, Paul Dempsey is taking the party on the road, announcing a sprawling regional Australian tour in support of Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II.
The Something For Kate frontman will bring his loose, singalong-driven live show to towns across Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland, Western Australia, the ACT, and New South Wales between May and August, kicking off in Frankston and wrapping in Coffs Harbour.
Framed as “just like a party…as karaoke should be,” the tour builds on the momentum of Dempsey’s 2025 album, which leaned into a stripped-back, spontaneous approach that translated into a high-energy live experience.
“I had a blast on the Shotgun Karaoke tour last year, but it wasn’t long enough,” Dempsey said. “I can’t wait to get out for the extended version and play all over the country. The atmosphere at these shows has been ridiculously fun!”
Joining him on the road is Naarm-based, Boorloo-raised singer-songwriter Kaitlin Keegan, whose emotionally detailed indie-folk continues to build momentum ahead of her forthcoming single “20 Something”.
The tour also lands during a transitional period for Dempsey, between the Fanning Dempsey National Park project and work on a new Something For Kate record.
Tickets for the regional tour go on sale Tuesday, March 24th at 12pm via pauldempseymusic.com.
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Paul Dempsey Tour Dates
with Kaitlin Keegan
Friday, May 1st
Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC
Friday, May 8th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC
Friday, May 15th
Forth Pub, TAS
Saturday, May 16th
Altar Bar, Hobart TAS
Friday, June 12th
Barwon Heads Hotel, VIC
Saturday, June 13th
Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool VIC
Friday, June 19th
Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast QLD
Saturday, June 20th
HOTA, Home of the Arts, Gold Coast QLD (All ages)
Friday, June 26th
Freo Social, Fremantle WA
Saturday, June 27th
The River, Margaret River WA
Friday, July 3rd
Meeniyan Town Hall, VIC (All ages)
Saturday, July 11th
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle NSW
Sunday, July 12th
Finnian’s Tavern, Port Macquarie NSW
Friday, July 17th
The Playhouse, Canberra ACT (All ages)
Saturday, July 18th
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW (All ages)
Thursday, July 23rd
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD (M15+)
Friday, July 24th
The Warehouse, Townsville QLD
Friday, July 31st
Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW
Saturday, August 1st
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW