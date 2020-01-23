The first taste of new Pearl Jam music has finally arrived. The band has shared the first single from their upcoming album Gigaton, ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants.’

‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ is the first new Pearl Jam song since the release of the 2018 single ‘Can’t Deny Me’. That single however will not be included on Gigaton since we already know the tracklisting which was revealed yesterday. That being said, it’s their first album single since Lightning Bolt which came out in 2013. It’s safe to say we’ve been waiting for this album for a long time.

The brand new single definitely has more of an electronic feel overall, showing a vast amount of evolution in the Pearl Jam discography. The track finds Eddie Vedder increasing the intensity in his vocal as the verse progresses. Bassist Jeff Ament says of the track, “‘Dance’ was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favourite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern. Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.”

Lyrics for the chorus of the song can be viewed below:

[Chorus]

Expecting perfection

Leaves a lot to ignore

When the past is the present

And the future’s no more

When every tomorrow

Is the same as before

You can listen to ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants, Mach 1’ below and if you like what you hear, the song is now available at this location. Pre-orders for the Gigaton album are currently being taken here.

The band are also planning a pretty big tour of the North of America, so looks like we’ll need to wait for any Australian dates.

