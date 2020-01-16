Canberran duo Peking Duk are back with the new single, ‘Move’. The song features vocals from Alisa Xayalith of the Naked and Famous.

The single comes just days after Peking Duk were confirmed for Celeste Barber’s enormous Fire Fight Australia event. The bushfire relief concert takes place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, with John Farnham, Olivia Newton John, Alice Cooper and k.d. lang just some of the mega names on the lineup.

Peking Duk’s previous release, ‘Ur Eyez’, came out in April 2019. The track, which featured Cloud Control’s Al Wright, was one of just two singles released in the year. The Jack River-featuring ‘Sugar’ landed exactly 12 months prior to ‘Move’.

Since dropping their breakthrough single ‘High’ in 2014, Peking Duk have built a reputation for working with high profile guest vocalists. ‘High’ featured Sydney-based singer Nicole Millar and its follow-up, ‘Take Me Over’, roped in fellow Canberrans SAFIA.

Watch the video for ‘High’ featuring Nicole Millar

The Duk’s succession of chart dominating singles continued in 2016 and 2017. ‘Stranger’ feat. Elliphant, ‘Fake Magic’ feat. AlunaGeorge and ‘Let You Down’ feat. Icona Pop all achieved ARIA platinum certification.

The Fire Fight Australia performance isn’t Peking Duk’s first contribution to bushfire relief fundraising. After the cancellation of the Lorne Falls Festival, the duo held a fundraising gig at The Espy in St Kilda.

They promised to put 100% of ticket sale revenue towards bushfire relief. The result? $50,000 split evenly between RFS-QLD, RFS-NSW, CFA-VIC and the Red Cross Fire Appeal.

‘Move’ premiered on triple j and is available everywhere now.