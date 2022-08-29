From Kendrick to Nas to Tupac, music fans love to debate who the best rappers of all-time are, but what about the worst rappers ever?

In a mordant way, comparing the worst rappers of all-time is a lot more fun. Remembering all the shocking performers your brain tried to forget; trying to work out what happened in the 90s to make Vanilla Ice a thing.

As per XXL, a Twitter user got everyone last week talking after sharing his picks for the 50 worst rappers of all-time. @Mrkindness7‘s list soon went viral, with many people confused about some of his selections.

Silkk the Shocker, who somehow had a platinum album in 1999 with Made Man, topped the list. He was followed by a much more modern pick in Lil Yachty, although that could be an example of recency bias. The top five was completed by Master P, 32 Entertainment’s OJ da Juiceman, and battle rapper Lil’ Flip.

50 worst rappers of all time , no easy target .

ALL opinions are welcome . ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/CmsH6y37X2 — Mr.kindness (Ekin Lee) (@Mrkindness7) August 26, 2022

It was some of the other picks that got people talking, though. N.W.A legend Eazy-E? Wu-Tang Clan member RZA? Lil Uzi Vert? Cardi B? Gunna? Surely they were only included as a contrarian act to set social media ablaze.

“Rizza can’t be one of the worst when he has GOAT’d verses,” insisted one fan of the rapper. “Literally made this list for clout,” blasted one Twitter user. “When everyone has a voice on social media this is what happens,” moaned someone. “I need what he’s smoking,” mocked someone else. Some other people went so far as to claim the list was racially motivated.

Who would you pick in your 50 worst rappers of all-time list? I think we can all agree on one thing about @Mrkindness7’s list at least – Nick Cannon and 6ix9ine are wholly deserving of being included.

