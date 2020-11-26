Due to an all-too-understandable mess up, folks on the internet seem to think that pop legend Madonna is dead and at the pearly gates.

In case you haven’t heard yet, Argentinian soccer/football legend Diego Maradona died last night at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

As tributes – and funny anecdotes involving Oasis – come pouring in for the late soccer/football icon, there are a surprising number of people who seem to have gotten the wrong memo.

You see, a lot of people seem to think that pop legend and eccentric star sign enthusiast Madonna is the one who is dead, not Maradona.

Now this is an understandable mistake brought on by the spelling similarities between “Madonna” and “Maradona,” but it nonetheless sent Twitter into a frenzy as folks around the world began paying tribute to the still-alive pop star.

It’s times like this where spell check would come in handy but oh well.

Anyway, Twitter went into a meltdown over this “news” and soon Google and social media were inundated with “RIP Madonna” posts.

It didn’t take long for people to realise what was going on and soon the inevitable flood of jokes started coming in, leaving us with a deluge of sincere (albeit premature) tributes to Madonna mixed in with those taking the piss out of people getting Maradona mixed up with someone who sang ‘Like A Virgin’.

madonna logging into twitter to find out she has died pic.twitter.com/MDllPh4oHm — john (@johnmceneaney) November 25, 2020

Madonna will be up there right now with Prince and MJ, having the concert of all eternity. The Big Three, under one roof! — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) November 25, 2020

Maradona on the left has passed away, Madonna on the right still alive. clear? pic.twitter.com/Wc9a176g4V — Dr FarUK Ay (@ladyNurban) November 25, 2020

Of course "Madonna" is trending in the US because of all the millennials who don't know who Maradona is, or how to spell his name pic.twitter.com/2AGomwhpHd — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) November 25, 2020

The question now is how has Madonna responded to all this? Well she is either oblivious to what’s been going on or is ignoring it altogether in favour of living in her own bubble because her latest social posts (at the time of writing) are of her collab with Swae Lee.

So to sum up, Maradona is the one who is dead (RIP), Madonna is still alive, and the internet is confused about everything. Just another typical Thursday really.